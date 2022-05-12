SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 82.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

