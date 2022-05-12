SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SP stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $675.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 293,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SP Plus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

