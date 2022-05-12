SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 166,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $675.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.