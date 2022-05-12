Southern Wealth Management LLP Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 1,408,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,880. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

