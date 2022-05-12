Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 74,983 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,983 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 634,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.33 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

