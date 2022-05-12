Southern Wealth Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.65. 510,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,555. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.35 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

