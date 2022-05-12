Southern Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.54. 1,586,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

