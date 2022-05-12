Southern Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 721,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,133,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 354,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 474,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,617. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

