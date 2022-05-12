Southern Wealth Management LLP Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,358. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $228.93 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.