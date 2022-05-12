Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 152 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.32 on Wednesday, reaching $394.39. 8,471,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.76 and a 200-day moving average of $451.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $393.62 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

