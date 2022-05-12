Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 4.7%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 1,997,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 295,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$84.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)
Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.
