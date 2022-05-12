South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 139,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 305,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$14.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)
Featured Stories
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.