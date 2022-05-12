Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 183.3% in April

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Source Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Source Capital by 949.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Source Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.