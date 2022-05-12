Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sonos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sonos stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,963,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
