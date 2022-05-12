Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 37,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.