Solanium Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $3.45 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00590593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,679.63 or 1.99601569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029401 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.06 or 0.06793339 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.