SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$37.00. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group traded as low as C$23.64 and last traded at C$23.94, with a volume of 67221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.17.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

In related news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

