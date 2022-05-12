Smooth Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $24.17 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 60% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $24.17 million and $126.08 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

