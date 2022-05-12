SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 16% on Disappointing Earnings

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) shares were down 16% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 80,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,738,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $517.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

