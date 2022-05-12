SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLCJY stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. SLC Agrícola has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

