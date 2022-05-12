Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.79. Approximately 177,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 227,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$810.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

