Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGR.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.82. 83,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$654.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.87. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$17.51.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

