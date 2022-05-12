Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,397 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.45 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

