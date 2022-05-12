Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 30,071 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,071 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,021,000 after buying an additional 375,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $64.86 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.