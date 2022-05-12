Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 178,230 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 333,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

CMP opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.93 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

