Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $256.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,821 shares of company stock valued at $28,052,799 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.