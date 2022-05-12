Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 26,737 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Portman Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Portman Ltd now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

