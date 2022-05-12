Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $290.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $289.31 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.84 and a 200-day moving average of $400.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

