Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.13 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

MRTX stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

