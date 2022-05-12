Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

SYY stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

