Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

