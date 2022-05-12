Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 119,980 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,759,000 after buying an additional 85,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

