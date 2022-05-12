Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 32,713 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

