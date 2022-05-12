Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 19,900 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

