Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 215,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,444. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

