SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Hits Market Cap of $845,184.36

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $845,184.36 and $15,562.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

