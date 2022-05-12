Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.