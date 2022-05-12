Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMWB. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

SMWB opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $26,477,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth about $4,527,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Similarweb (SMWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.