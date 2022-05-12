Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

