Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Signature Bank worth $40,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $194.50 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.03 and a 200-day moving average of $308.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

