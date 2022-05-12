SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Up 1.6%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 1,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCBGF shares. Citigroup raised shares of SIG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SIG Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SIG Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

