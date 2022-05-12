Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Up 6.9%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.46 and last traded at C$22.68. 95,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 59,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.28.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

