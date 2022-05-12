Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 25431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.08.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$168.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.