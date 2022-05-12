Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 127435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

