Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.62

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 77039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

