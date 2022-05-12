Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE SBSW opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

