Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Declines By 80.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

