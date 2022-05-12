Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Expands By 216.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BDVSY opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

