Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Increases By 173.1%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the April 15th total of 229,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 8,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,798. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

