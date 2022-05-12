Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Drops By 95.5%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SRMGF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
About SpareBank 1 SMN (Get Rating)
