Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Drops By 95.5%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SRMGF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

